The Rams’ 50-10 victory over Midlands Hurricanes - courtesy of nine tries in a one-sided contest - gave Liam Finn’s men back-to-back league victories at the start of their 2023 League 1 campaign.

And Chapman, Finn’s assistant, praised the squad's hard work in preparation for the game. He said:

“Massive credit to the lads for how they’ve responded to training this week. The lads have had a really great week at training, and it’s just shown on the park today.”

Dewsbury Rams’ assistant coach Jaymes Chapman (right) has given ‘massive credit’ to the squad following their first home league win in nearly a year to continue their fine start to the season.

Despite the impressive scoreline, he praised the defensive effort of the team to keep the Hurricanes down to 10 points and admitted it is a key area where they want to improve on as the season progresses.

“Defence is equally as important as attack, if not more important,” Chapman said. “We have been working on goal line defence and coming out of our half with defence, and it’s something we will continue to work on.”

He also admitted that the coaching staff are not going ‘to get carried away’ with the Rams’ eye-catching start.

He revealed: “We don’t want to get carried away with back-to-back victories but if we were told this two months ago, we would have taken it.”