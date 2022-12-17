The Nelson Inn on Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees, had been on the market for three years before it closed in March 2020.

In February 2021, the council approved an application to change the buidling’s use to an education centre and prayer room, though this never materialised. At present, the original building is substantially demolished with new premises to be built on site.

The new building will have a similar footprint to the previous pub but will be half a metre taller. Despite this, the new build is said to have “no adverse impact on residential amenity.” It will also come with a six-space car park to the side.

The former Nelson Inn on Slaithwaite Road, Thornhill Lees.

At a meeting of Kirklees Council’s Heavy-Woolen Area Planning Sub-Committee, officers recommended approval of the application with several conditions. These include the development beginning within three years, a limit of 15 students or 10 worshippers on the site at any time, and the provision of an electrical charging point.

Thirty-three representations were received for the application with 29 supporting the proposal and four objecting on the grounds of highway safety and the large number of similar facilities already in the area. However, none of the objections were regarded to be significant.

Coun Steve Hall (Labour, Heckmondwike) explained that he remembered the pub well but said: “Unfortunately pubs, we’re waving ‘bye, bye’ to them and I see them as being very important for communities.” He added: “The fact this space can be used as a community space is worth passing the application. I fully support it.”

Chair of the committee, Coun Gwen Lowe (Labour, Batley West) asked how the limit of 15 students or 10 worshippers would be enforced. An officer explained that a management plan would be put in place to document the timings of classes and prayers and attendance register. This would need to be made available for inspection.

The former pub is now substantially demolished.

Coun Nosheen Dad (Labour, Dewsbury South) moved the application for approval and this was seconded by Coun Mussarat Pervaiz (Labour, Dewsbury West). When it came to the vote, the application was unanimously approved by the panel.