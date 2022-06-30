The Across the Tracks DJ event started on Friday, May 13 with DJ Nat opening the event with a special electronic set coupled with a light show by Pex-FX.

Saturday then kicked off with music from WSCPTN playing funk, soul and heavy beats from 2pm, followed by the Colne Valley Funk and Soul Club DJ Lennie at 5pm.

Saturday night, from 8pm, also saw Uptown Funk playing classic and contemporary funk, disco and boogie music.

The money raised went to the pub's charity partner - Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust.

The event wrapped up on Sunday, May 15 when Troy Ashton played a set full of Northern Soul, Motown, Ska and 2Tone.

Beer and food was also made available from the barbecue across the course of the weekend.

The West Riding donated 10p from every pint sold, and 20p from event pint sold of the specially commissioned beer from Wishbone, North Riding and Ossett.

The pub also collected voluntary donations from customers to help raise the much-needed funds for Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust.

Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust is an independent charity which works closely with the NHS and the Kirklees Council health and care services.

The staff and volunteers provide essential services supporting the health and well-being of Kirklees children, young people and families.

A spokesperson from the trust said: “We are grateful to the Beerhouses Group for organising this fundraising event for Northorpe Hall.

“We have received £80 from the Across the Tracks event held to raise money for the charity.

“In this time of squeezed finances, we appreciate all donations and the money will be put to good use in one of the many groups we run.”

The West Riding Refreshment Rooms is the home of beerhouses and where it was originally founded.

It has grown to include seven pubs including Stalybridge Buffet Bar, The Sportsman (Huddersfield), The Cricketers Arms (Horbury), Idle Terrace (Bradford), The Terrace (Dewsbury) and the newest venue, The County, in Huddersfield.