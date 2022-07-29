Dewsbury primary school wows the crowd at Birmingham Symphony Hall performance

Inspiring young people to embrace music, the festival sees young musicians from across the country take part in a two day event including workshops, as well as providing the opportunity to meet and speak to music industry representatives.

Thousands of music groups across the country participated in local festivals, but Thornhill Rock School impressed the mentors so much that it was one of only 80 groups to be asked to perform at the final event.

Led by Peter Simons, director of music culture and ethos at Thornhill – the Rock School consists of 18 ukulele players, nine electric guitarists, six violinists, six lead vocalists and a drummer.

The group, who also performed at Huddersfield Town Hall to more than 500 people recently, took to the stage in Birmingham to perform "I want to break free" by Queen, "Livin' on a prayer" by Bon Jovi and "Shotgun" by George Ezra.

Mr Simons said: “The children were absolutely outstanding in their performance and we could not be prouder of them.

“They have worked incredibly hard over the past few months and all of the time, effort and dedication in rehearsals paid off today.

"What an incredible achievement it has been and a day we will all remember for a very long time.

The young musicians on stage at Birmingham Symphony Hall