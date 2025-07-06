Dewsbury priest tells of mourners’ 'distress' over state of church graveyard

A Kirklees priest has spoken of the distress caused to mourners over the poor state of a Dewsbury graveyard.

St John the Evangelist church, at Boothroyd Lane in Dewsbury Moor, dates back to 1818.

It is set in a large churchyard with a number of graves, some with “significant historical interest”.

But the area is quickly becoming overgrown, with waist-height vegetation obscuring some graves.

Rev Neil Walpole stood in the overgrown churchyard

Associate priest Rev Neil Walpole says the churchyard closed around three years ago, with Kirklees Council taking on the responsibility for its maintenance.

He said: “Over the last year or so maintenance by Kirklees has become, at best, patchy, and lately the graveyard has been abandoned by them, leaving the grass around the graves waist high.”

“Kirklees Council need to understand the distress that this causes to those who are still mourning their loved ones and who come week in, week out to tend to their loved ones’ graves.

"To them, it is not just the graveyard that has been abandoned but mums, dads, children, aunts and uncles - many of whom had contributed greatly to the community when alive.”

Dewsbury West ward councillors Tanisha Bramwell and Ammar Anwar (Community Alliance) are organising a community-led clean up and cutback to “restore the dignity” of the site.

Coun Bramwell said: “Graves are no longer visible due to excessive overgrowth and the area is now overwhelmed with unmanaged wildlife.”

Councillor Amanda Pinnock, cabinet member for Communities and Environment said the reason for the delay in upkeep was due to “limited resources” and other priorities.

She said: “We understand the importance of St John’s Church Cemetery, Dewsbury to the local community as a place of remembrance and heritage and acknowledge the concerns that have been raised.

“Kirklees Council assumed responsibility for maintaining this closed churchyard following a formal request under Section 215 of the Local Government Act 1972. This means we are legally required to keep the site in ‘decent order’, including managing vegetation, maintaining boundaries, and ensuring public safety. However, like many local authorities, we must prioritise maintenance works based on risk, safety and public benefit within the limited resources available to us.

“We are actively supporting local community groups who are helping to care for sites like St John’s, and we greatly value their contributions. We remain committed to working with residents and community partners to ensure these important spaces are treated with the respect they deserve.”