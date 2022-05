One of the last judgings was for the judge to choose the best winning print and the best winning projected image from all the previous competitions held throughout the year.

These images are of the winning prints.

The authors of these photos will receive a certificate of merit and a trophy at the annual dinner and awards ceremony which can be kept for a year.

For more information about the group, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

1. Queen Victoria Empress of India Medal Photo by Rob Eva

2. Robin Photo by John Ketton

3. Tudor window at Little Moreton Hall Photo by Nigel Booth

4. Going between the flags Photo by Frank Lodge