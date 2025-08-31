Dewsbury Photographic Group shares winning entries as members aim to take winning image for new season's competitions

A club spokesperson said: “With lots of sections to fill, we will no doubt see some cracking images which may be entered as prints or projected images. Either way, all the sections can be entered into.”

This month’s featured images are from several of last season’s competitions, many of which were winning entries.

The spokesperson added: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.

“We are always looking for new members that will give the existing members some competition. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

2 . Photography Thornton Pickard camera and plates. Photo: Dewsbury Photographic Group Photo Sales