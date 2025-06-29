Dewsbury Photographic Group shares wildlife and sporting images from last season's competitions

By Dominic Brown
Published 29th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
With Dewsbury Photographic Group on its summer break, all the members will be out with their cameras looking for that award-winning photograph.

Whether it be a sporting image, nature shot, portrait or architectural photograph, there will be plenty of images to be judged by independent judges from all over the Yorkshire region.

This month’s featured images are from a number of last season’s competitions, many of which were winners.

A club spokesperson said: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.

“We are always looking for new members that will give the existing members some competition. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

Red Deer in the Autumn Sun

1. Wildlife

Red Deer in the Autumn Sun

Meerkat Sentry

2. Wildlife

Meerkat Sentry

No 275 Airborne

3. Sport

No 275 Airborne

Whitby Goths

4. Event

Whitby Goths

