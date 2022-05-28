Dewsbury Photographic Group reflects on a successful post-pandemic season

A spokesperson said: "With more than 30 members submitting prints and projected images into the seven competitions, covering subjects from architectural record, general record, sport/photojournalism, portraits and various open subject competitions, the club had a brilliant entry of more than 430 monochrome prints, colour prints and projected images.

"Members had inter-club challenges with other camera clubs in the local area, where each club submits 12 prints and 12 projected images to be judged by an independent judge.

"The club has a varied programme which includes guest speakers, hands on nights and portrait sessions with models.

"The members also enjoyed nights out as a group to take photographs - no doubt some of these images will be used next year.

"The group’s annual dinner and awards ceremony took place earlier this month, where members who won a competition trophy or certificate of merit received their prizes from the club president.

"A future exhibition of prints from this year’s entries will be showcased soon.

"The club is always on the lookout for new members who may like to join, especially ladies who are under-represented at the moment."

Dewsbury Photographic Group will start its new season on September 12, when members will meet in Dewsbury Town Hall.

For more information about the group, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

