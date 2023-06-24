Dewsbury Photographic Group presents trophies to competition winners at its annual awards dinner

Dewsbury Photographic Group celebrated the achievements of its members over the past year at its annual dinner and awards ceremony.

Members were able to collect their certificates of merit or a trophy for their winning print or image at the ceremony on May 19.

Trophies were awarded by an independent judge when the competitions were held throughout the year.

Some winning members could not attend the dinner and were given the relevant trophies at the last meeting of the season.

Established in 1901, Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

Best Architectural Image Versailles Palace by Rob Eva

Best Image Medieval Re-enactment by Nigel Booth

Best Entry Level Image St Mary's by Eddie Messenger

Best Mono Print Cloisters at Chester Cathedral by Frank Lodge