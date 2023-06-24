Dewsbury Photographic Group presents trophies to competition winners at its annual awards dinner
Members were able to collect their certificates of merit or a trophy for their winning print or image at the ceremony on May 19.
Trophies were awarded by an independent judge when the competitions were held throughout the year.
Some winning members could not attend the dinner and were given the relevant trophies at the last meeting of the season.
Established in 1901, Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.
For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com