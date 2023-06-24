News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury Photographic Group presents trophies to competition winners at its annual awards dinner

Dewsbury Photographic Group celebrated the achievements of its members over the past year at its annual dinner and awards ceremony.
By Dominic Brown
Published 24th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

Members were able to collect their certificates of merit or a trophy for their winning print or image at the ceremony on May 19.

Trophies were awarded by an independent judge when the competitions were held throughout the year.

Some winning members could not attend the dinner and were given the relevant trophies at the last meeting of the season.

Established in 1901, Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

Versailles Palace by Rob Eva

1. Best Architectural Image

Versailles Palace by Rob Eva Photo: Submitted

Medieval Re-enactment by Nigel Booth

2. Best Image

Medieval Re-enactment by Nigel Booth Photo: Submitted

St Mary's by Eddie Messenger

3. Best Entry Level Image

St Mary's by Eddie Messenger Photo: Submitted

Cloisters at Chester Cathedral by Frank Lodge

4. Best Mono Print

Cloisters at Chester Cathedral by Frank Lodge Photo: Submitted

