Dewsbury Photographic Group members share unseen images as season ends

This leads to an abundance of used and unseen quality photographs, so towards the end of the season the members are asked to bring in some of their unused images and discuss with the rest of the group where and when the images have been taken, and how, if any, post processing has resulted in the images shown.

A spokesperson said: "These images submitted show the expertise that the members have and what can be achieved with a little bit of thought.

"The photos shown in this month’s featured selection include creative images, nature images, scapes and architectural images.

"A few of these excellent images have been taken by some of our newer members, all of who have started to win some of the competitions usually won by long-standing and experienced members.

"The group encourages newer members to take part and show us more of the brilliant images that they are capable of taking.

"The group is always looking to increase its current membership with new members, with or without experience.

"The group has many members who are willing to assist anyone who would like to join us.

"Our new season starts on Monday, September 12 at Dewsbury Town Hall, or you can contact us by email at [email protected] - emails are checked weekly out of season."

1. Media City Photo by Paul Carter Photo Sales

2. The Deep Hull Photo by Paul Ketton Photo Sales

3. Railway Workers Photo by Paul Harrison Photo Sales

4. Royal Armouries, Leeds Photo by Frank Lodge Photo Sales