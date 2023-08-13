With the summer break almost over, members of Dewsbury Photographic Group will be looking forward to meeting up again and entering some of their new images in the upcoming competitions.

The new programme is ready and has been sent to members so they can start to choose their entries in the different sections available.

There are a number of new categories this year, which will give a variety of subjects for the independent judges to critique and also enable members to try out new things to photograph.

A club spokesperson said: “We have introduced an open subject section, which means anything goes. Images of scapes can sometimes tax the brain to get a good image.

“Also we have brought into the mix travel subjects, table top, street scene shadows and close up.

“A great selection which should give all the members something to capture.”

To see more images taken by members, visit the group’s website: dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

All hair n tassles Photo by Debbie Clough

Metal Skull Photo by Nigel Booth

Poster eyezed Photo by Sally Mastronardi

Cambridge Museum Photo by Frank Lodge