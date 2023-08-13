News you can trust since 1858
Forge Masters - A Dying Skill. Photo by Paul HarrisonForge Masters - A Dying Skill. Photo by Paul Harrison
Forge Masters - A Dying Skill. Photo by Paul Harrison

Dewsbury Photographic Group members prepare their entries for a new season of competitions as summer break draws to an end

With the summer break almost over, members of Dewsbury Photographic Group will be looking forward to meeting up again and entering some of their new images in the upcoming competitions.
By Dominic Brown
Published 13th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

The new programme is ready and has been sent to members so they can start to choose their entries in the different sections available.

There are a number of new categories this year, which will give a variety of subjects for the independent judges to critique and also enable members to try out new things to photograph.

A club spokesperson said: “We have introduced an open subject section, which means anything goes. Images of scapes can sometimes tax the brain to get a good image.

“Also we have brought into the mix travel subjects, table top, street scene shadows and close up.

“A great selection which should give all the members something to capture.”

To see more images taken by members, visit the group’s website: dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

Photo by Debbie Clough

1. All hair n tassles

Photo by Debbie Clough Photo: Debbie Clough

Photo by Nigel Booth

2. Metal Skull

Photo by Nigel Booth Photo: Nigel Booth

Photo by Sally Mastronardi

3. Poster eyezed

Photo by Sally Mastronardi Photo: Sally Mastronardi

Photo by Frank Lodge

4. Cambridge Museum

Photo by Frank Lodge Photo: Frank Lodge

