Dewsbury Photographic Group: Members focus on wildlife and outdoor portraits for club's final competition of the year

A club spokesperson said: “The final competition is for outside portrait/people studies – basically photographs of people taken outside. The subjects can be relatives or even anyone on the street.

“At the same time we have competitions for photographs taken on a mobile phone or tablet, so you don’t have to carry a big bag of cameras around to capture an image.

"These, like all the other competitions, are very well supported and all the photographs are judged by a independent judge.

“If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

"We meet every Monday from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber."

For more information about the club, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

