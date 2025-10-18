Dewsbury Photographic Group members focus on new season as competition programme begins

Members had the opportunity to discuss what type of photographs they had been taking over the summer, with a view to winning the upcoming competition trophies.

A club spokesperson said: “We have a new programme of the club’s events which shows when images are submitted for judging, and also shows when we have guest speakers and studio nights. The details can be found on our website in the competition information and programme section.”

This month’s featured images are from some of last season’s competitions, with many of them being winners.

The spokesperson added: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

“We meet every Monday night from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.

“We are always looking for new members that will give the existing members some competition. We’ll make you very welcome and even throw in tea and biscuits for good measure.”