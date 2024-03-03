Dewsbury Photographic Group: Latest set of images from members as club's series of competitions continues

On February 12 the prints and images from the fifth competition were critiqued by an independent judge.

A total of 19 colour or monochrome prints and 41 digital images were entered. Sixteen of the members who entered the various competitions gained an award - either a trophy for coming first or a certificate of merit for coming second, third, highly commended or commended by the judge.

The categories in which they won an award were scopes in prints, open subjects in images, images for nature subjects and an open section for entry level and intermediate level members.

A club spokesperson said: “If you would like to join a thriving photographic club and battle some of your images in our various competitions, why not just call in and see what we do?

"We meet every Monday from September to May in Dewsbury Town Hall in the council chamber.”

For more information, visit the club’s website: https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com/

