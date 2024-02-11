Within the group there are different sections for entry level members (beginners) and intermediate level members (a little more experienced).

The images featured in its latest monthly selection are by the group’s entry level and intermediate level members.

A spokesperson said: “You can see how they have progressed during their membership.

"After a while we offer these members to join the advanced section. They can then compete with the more experienced members and take more of the awards.

“If you are interested in any type of photography, we have something for everyone.

"We also have club nights where members give a talk on their best subject and we also have visiting speakers that give very informative talks on various aspects of photography.

“Why not come and visit us in Dewsbury Town Hall? We meet every Monday night from 7pm to 9.30pm from September to May.

“We also have an exhibition of members’ prints on view in the town hall foyer.”

For more information, visit Dewsbury Photographic Group’s website – https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

1 . The One O'Clock Gun Photo by Eddie Messenger Photo: Eddie Messenger Photo Sales

2 . Sunning Lizard Photo by Gareth Philips Photo: Gareth Philips Photo Sales