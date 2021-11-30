Dewsbury Peace Procession cancelled due to weather and new Covid variant

Representatives outside the Gulzar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque in Westtown, Dewsbury

Local mosque leaders and religious scholars have advised everyone to stay safe during the winter months as temperatures plummet and the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads across the globe.

The announcement was made as Eid-Milad festivities marking Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations came to an end.

In a statement to the Reporter Series, a spokesperson for the Kirklees Faith Network said: "We urge our congregations from all the mosques in the local area to take the flu jab, as well as the Covid booster vaccine at the earliest possible opportunity if you have not already done so.

"Please book your appointment when your turn comes. This virus is very unpredictable and can give a shock at the most unexpected of times. So everyone must take measures to protect themselves.

"We only have to remember what happened in Brazil, in India and in the United States. The news stories and distressing scenes in those countries were truly horrific, showing the pandemic in its most severe form.

"It is important our NHS in this country and our hospitals in the local area are not put under any further strain.

"We would also like to advise our children to be sensible and to start wearing their face masks when walking through the school corridors in line with the Government's latest guidance.

"Wash your hands regularly especially after PE if you have touched items like footwear.

"Winter is always a time for catching the common cold and the flu. It also seems to be the season when the Covid virus is most active.