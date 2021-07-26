Race director Rachel Le Borgne, in white jacket, with some of the volunteers at the return of the Dewsbury Parkrun at Crow Nest Park on Saturday morning

Dewsbury Parkrun returns for the first time since Covid-19 pandemic began

Hundreds of runners gathered in Crow Nest Park on Saturday morning to take part in the first Dewsbury Parkrun for 16 months.

By Dominic Brown
Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:00 am

The popular weekly event was suspended back in March 2020 when the first coronavirus lockdown began, but was allowed to restart at the weekend following the lifting of remaining Covid-19 restrictions as part of the Government s roadmap.

The Parkrun events are a chance for people - regardless of age, gender or ability - to regularly run, jog or walk together and enjoy their local park.

The Dewsbury Parkrun is held at 9am every Saturday morning at Crow Nest Park and covers a 5km route.

For more information, visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/dewsbury/

1. Happy return

Dewsbury Parkrun at Crow Nest Park

2. Fun for all ages

Dewsbury Parkrun at Crow Nest Park

3. Big smile

Dewsbury Parkrun at Crow Nest Park

4. Striding out

Dewsbury Parkrun at Crow Nest Park

