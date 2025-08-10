Classic seaside fun will return to the town centre at “Dewsbury On Sea” on Saturday, August 16.
The Arcade will be transforming the Princess of Wales Precinct into a bustling pier for one day only, inviting families to enjoy a day of nostalgic British seaside entertainment from 11am until 4pm.
The town centre will be filled with a host of free activities, including an urban beach complete with deckchairs, a mini golf course, face painting, henna, kids' craft workshops, fairground rides, ice cream and traditional seaside snacks.
Visitors can also expect to see art installations and enjoy a nod to the town's famous history with "Dewsbury rock”.
To mark the occasion, take a look back at these photos from the Reporter Series archive of families having fun at “Dewsbury On Sea” in previous years.
