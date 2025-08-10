Dewsbury On Sea: 19 photos of families enjoying beach-themed fun over the years as popular annual event prepares to return

By Dominic Brown
Published 10th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Excitement is building as one of Dewsbury’s favourite events prepares to make a comeback after 15 years.

Classic seaside fun will return to the town centre at “Dewsbury On Sea” on Saturday, August 16.

The Arcade will be transforming the Princess of Wales Precinct into a bustling pier for one day only, inviting families to enjoy a day of nostalgic British seaside entertainment from 11am until 4pm.

The town centre will be filled with a host of free activities, including an urban beach complete with deckchairs, a mini golf course, face painting, henna, kids' craft workshops, fairground rides, ice cream and traditional seaside snacks.

Visitors can also expect to see art installations and enjoy a nod to the town's famous history with "Dewsbury rock”.

To mark the occasion, take a look back at these photos from the Reporter Series archive of families having fun at “Dewsbury On Sea” in previous years.

Lucas Pritchard plays in the sand by Dewsbury Market in 2008

Lucas Pritchard plays in the sand by Dewsbury Market in 2008 Photo: Tony Johnson

Shelby Crawshaw, aged two, and Meg Dawson, aged five, playing in the sand

Shelby Crawshaw, aged two, and Meg Dawson, aged five, playing in the sand Photo: Graham Lindley

Anisa Hussain and her daughter, Faizaan, aged 11 months, playing in the sand

Anisa Hussain and her daughter, Faizaan, aged 11 months, playing in the sand Photo: Staff

Playing in the sand in the Market Place

Playing in the sand in the Market Place Photo: Graham Lindley

