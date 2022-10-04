The nursery, on Ashworth Green, was inspected on June 29 and 30, and was graded as ‘good’ in all departments, including for the quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

The report says: “Flatts Nursery School is a hive of activity where children love to play and learn. Children are happy and safe. They enjoy interacting with the well-thought-out activities that staff prepare.

“Leaders’ ambitious curriculum spikes children’s curiosity. Children develop positive attitudes to their learning.

Staff and pupils at Flatts Nursery celebrate the school's 'good' Ofsted report.

“Children are kind and thoughtful to one another. They are respectful and use their manners with everyone they speak to.

“Staff plan a range of opportunities to help children manage their feelings, from discussions during snack time, to listening to a range of books that help them learn about the world. As a result, children manage their emotions well.

“Positive relationships exist between staff and children. Children’s behaviour is good. They follow simple instructions and know the routines of the day.

“Leaders develop strong relationships with families from the moment children start nursery. Leaders foster these through regular stay and play sessions, coffee mornings and parent workshops.

“Parents are overwhelmingly positive about the ‘brilliant staff’ and say they are ‘very caring and child centred’.”

In an open letter to parents and carers, head teacher Mrs Andi Gilroy-Sinclair said she was “thrilled” and “proud” of the report’s findings.

She wrote: “We are so thrilled with the positive report and that the inspectors clearly saw what a wonderful and special place Flatts Nursery School is.

“Despite the many challenges we have faced over the last couple of years, which have included a staffing restructure due to lack of funding and the Covid pandemic, we have still managed to provide a caring environment for our children where they are able to grow, develop and learn successfully.

“I would also like to say how proud I am that the hard work and commitment of the team was recognised and acknowledged.