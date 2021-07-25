Dewsbury nursery celebrates end of term with a pirate party

Children playing on the pirate ship at the end of term event

Staff discussed ideas with the children for an end of term treat, and they asked specifically for a pirate party.

A nursery spokesperson said: “We thought ‘what an amazing idea’, and we’re more than happy to follow our children’s voices and give them agency which increases their confidence and promotes mutual respect.

“The children dressed up especially, along with the staff, played imaginatively on the pirate ship, enjoyed a great party lunch and we even had our faces painted.