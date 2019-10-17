Dewsbury Nurse wins Miss West Yorkshire

Dewsbury lass Emma Day is proving to be a real model nurse.

The 25-year-old, who works at Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, was crowned Miss West Yorkshire last month and will be representing the area at the World Supermodel England finals on November 9.

Emma went to Kirklees College, where she studied the access to health course, and she now works at Pinderfields as a nurse on the surgical assessment unit.

“I absolutely love being a nurse. It’s testing but it is so rewarding knowing that you have helped someone,” said Emma.

Emma competed in pageants during her childhood, and decided to step back into the limelight this year, as she wanted to have a hobby that allowed her to unwind from her hands-on job.

“Sometimes when I’m on the ward I get covered in all sorts, so it’s nice to have an excuse to glam up a bit and do something for me.”

She is a firm believer in body positivity and wants to break the stereotype that pageant contestants are only judged on their appearance.

“I wanted to feel proud to be me and I want others to be proud of themselves too. Pageants are not just about looks, it’s about your personality and being a good role model to others,” said Emma.

As part of the competition she is raising money for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice, which helps babies with cancer and their families.

She hopes to raise £500 before the finals for the charity which has centres in Middlesbrough, Liverpool and Coventry . On October 25, she will be soaring over Penrhyn Quarry, Wales, on a zipline. She is also hosting a quiz and raffle at Liversedge Cricket Club on November 3, at 2pm. Tickets are £5 and available on the door.

You can also donate via her just giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-daymwy