Dewsbury musician set to open climate change assembly in London as she appears alongside Greta Thunberg
Supriya Nagarajan, who recently toured her project "MELTWATER” at the centre, was invited to open the assembly with a musical piece, as well as take part in the table discussions held throughout the event.
The theme of the assembly is “Together We Act” and it will see a selection of artists and key partners – including Greta Thunberg – discussing issues around climate change.
The day will be filled with talks from guest speakers, live music and readings of “Letters to the Earth”, a creative campaign calling on people around the world to write and share a letter in response to the planetary emergency.
Supriya said: “I am excited to be opening such a prestigious event at the Southbank Centre, one that addresses issues that are close to my heart.
“Climate change is happening now and I base a lot of my work around this subject.
"My latest project ‘MELTWATER’ is an exploration of how a surfeit or deficit of water can impact the world and its people.
“I look forward to connecting with fellow artists to debate such an important issue and how we can collaborate to do our best for the planet.”
Manasamitra delivers a range of South Asian arts and cultural experiences and develops traditional styles to embrace different cultural influences.
Its work is stimulated by ideas, forms and aesthetics from India located within a contemporary British context.
Cultural Assembly: Together We Act will be held at The Clore Ballroom in the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, September 3, at 2pm.
This event is part of Planet Summer and is held in partnership with Culture Declares Emergency, a growing movement of people in arts and culture declaring a climate and ecological emergency.