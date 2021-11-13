Dewsbury musician in chart battle with Sir Elton John and Coldplay

Dewsbury musician Simon Walker

Simon Walker, who has been playing guitar and singing since he was 13, released his latest single "If Time Stood Still" earlier this week.

It shot straight to number five in the iTunes singer songwriter charts and is now one of the best selling songs of the week, sitting with none other than Sir Elton John and Coldplay.

Simon said: "The response so far has been amazing.

Simon's latest single 'If Time Stood Still' shot straight to number five in the charts

"I’ve been singing and performing professionally for the past five years or so, performing in bars in and around Yorkshire.

"I’ve also played several big festivals with some big names and had numerous radio plays on BBC Introducing.

"I’ve also done several military gigs performing for the British Forces in Brunei.

"I’m influenced by bands such as Goo Goo Dolls, The Calling and Fleetwood Mac.

"I’m currently working on my debut album produced by Peter Redshaw of Afflecks Palace/PEAKES.

"The album features some amazing musicians including bassist Josh Paul from American rock band Daughtry.

"When I’m not performing I spend my time on my own music agency, Real Live Music, where I book other acts for venues, weddings and events around Yorkshire.

"We’re always looking for new musicians and venues. If they want to get in touch they can at www.reallivemusic.co.uk"