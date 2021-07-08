Dewsbury musician helps to feed hungry families in his homeland of Brazil

Musician Claudio Kron has raised £1,200 to feed more than 100 families living in poverty back in his homeland of Brazil.

Brazilian-born Claudio, who has lived in Dewsbury for almost 25 years, launched an online fundraiser to help people in a country badly hit by Covid-19 and torn by political strife.

Father-of-five Claudio, who turned 50 last month, launched a JustGiving page with a £2,000 target. Claudio raised £1,240 before JustGiving fees and made a final donation of £1,200.

Claudio enlisted the help of four trusted friends - all artists and performers - in and around his former home region of Bahia.

The food parcels have helped to feed those in need

He had originally intended to buy ready-made food hampers to distribute to needy families but, because of rising prices in Brazil, he decided to use the money to buy foodstuffs and make up his own hampers.

The money would have bought only 40 pre-packed hampers but buying food items in bulk and making up his own meant 120 families could receive a gift of food.

The hampers contained basic foodstuffs such as rice, beans, flour, salt, sugar and biscuits.

Claudio, who lives in Thornhill Lees, said: “Half a million people have died due to Covid-19 in Brazil, which makes it one of the worst-hit countries in the world.

"This is my home and I couldn’t stand by and do nothing.

“It is bad for many people and the political situation makes it even worse. Families need help just to survive and I wanted to help.

“I would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who answered my cry for help. Friends, teachers, artistes, musicians, celebrities, writers. I thank you all so much.”

Claudio is well-known around North Kirklees for his music performances, drumming workshops, corporate activities and team-building sessions.