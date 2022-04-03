Dewsbury MP’s caseworker wins top award at Parliamentary ceremony

From the left, MP Mark Eastwood and Sajid Hussain.

Sajid Hussain received the award at a prestigious ceremony held in Parliament, hosted by the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons.

Judges included a cross-party panel of MPs who selected Sajid for the award.

The award recognises a staffer who currently works for a Member of Parliament with a constituency based in the North of England, who has gone above and beyond.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sajid was nominated for his work by Mr Eastwood, who said “I am absolutely delighted for Sajid, who has worked so hard to help so many constituents in need of help.

“This award is testament to his hard work and dedication, going above and beyond to help people from right across our communities.

“Sajid’s language skills and fluency in Arabic, Urdu and Punjabi are a real asset to the office, as he has helped connect and communicate with the diverse electorate in Dewsbury, which is seeing a growing population of Pakistani and Indian residents.

“The pride Sajid takes in his work explains why he is a respected figure within his constituency, in the Asian community, and the Home Office.”

Sajid works as a caseworker and outreach coordinator for the office of Mr Eastwood.

Upon finding out he had won the award, Sajid said “It is a huge honour to win this award, and I am very proud that my work has been recognised at such a high level.