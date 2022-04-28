Dewsbury MP welcomes 589 new police officers recruited in West Yorkshire

The latest figures are part of the Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by March 2023, and puts the Government on track to fulfil its manifesto commitment with 68 per cent of the target now met.

Across the 43 police forces, an additional 13,576 officers have been recruited, bringing the total number of police officers in England and Wales to 142,526.

The latest figures also show that the police are more representative of the communities they serve. More than four in ten new recruits since April 2020 are female and nearly 12 per cent of new recruits identify as belonging to a black, Asian, mixed or other minority ethnic group.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood has welcomed the announcement that 589 police officers have been recruited in West Yorkshire since September 2019

The 13,576 extra officers will support the Conservative Government’s crackdown on crime, which has seen the launch of the Beating Crime Plan and the passing of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill through the House of Commons.

This builds on the action already taken by the Government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister – including boosting police funding to a record £15.8billion and delivering £70million through the Safer Streets Fund to make neighbourhoods secure.

Mr Eastwood said: “From working with our local police force on the Police Parliamentary Scheme, I know just how valuable more police officers will be in helping crackdown on crime in our local community.

“The 589 additional recruits mean there are now 5,775 police officers in West Yorkshire, helping to pursue criminals, keep neighbourhoods safe, and reassure the law-abiding majority.”

Mr Eastwood speaks with officers in Dewsbury

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “When this Government took office in 2019, we made a promise to the British people to recruit 20,000 extra police officers to cut crime and keep communities safe - and we are delivering on that pledge.

“These extra officers are getting out on the streets helping to cut crime and protect communities up and down the country – and they are reflecting the communities they serve better than ever before, with the highest ever proportion of female officers and officers from diverse backgrounds out there making a difference.