The pair are aiming to raise funds for Howlands, which has been supporting people in Dewsbury with disabilities for nearly 70 years, giving them purpose and preventing loneliness and isolation.

Sam is a long-standing volunteer for Howlands, not only raising money but also running fitness classes for people using the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Eastwood has previously taken part in a tandem skydive for Kirkwood Hospice, and will later this year abseil down Wakefield Cathedral’s spire to raise money for local hospices.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood, right, with Sam Cullingworth outside the Howlands Centre

He said: “I’m sure there are lots of people who’d like to push a politician off a cliff, so I’ll jump off voluntarily if we can raise enough money for Howlands to be able to continue their fantastic work in Dewsbury.

"It’s going to be terrifying to be up in the air but I’m definitely reassured to be with an expert.

"I’m very confident that Sam will make sure we get all the way to the ground in one piece.”

Sam is looking forward to the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s rare to have an MP who’s not only putting the work in for the town in his day job, but who’s up for taking a risk like this.

"The fact that we’re doing it for Dewsbury’s oldest charity and a cause close to my heart is the icing on the cake.

"It’s very brave and I take my hat off to him for letting me push him off a cliff!”

The Howlands team is also thrilled with the fundraising feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Boocock, development officer at Howlands, said: “What a fabulous gesture by Sam and Mark.

"Howlands is a wonderful place doing amazing work to help people. I’d urge anybody who can to donate to this amazing charity.

"Your generous contributions will help ensure that Howlands continues to make a difference to the people it supports and to our wider community.”

The pair will be taking off as soon as the weather allows, and there is still time to donate online.