Dewsbury MP and beloved pooch bid to win coveted title

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff is teaming up with a Dogs Trust resident at Victoria Tower Gardens in London to compete with other politicians and their pooches to win the coveted title of Westminster Dog of the Year 2019.

Organised jointly by Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club the competition, held on Thursday, September 5, offers the unique chance for the MP to show off one of the charity’s wonderful hounds.

The theme of this year’s event focuses on promoting responsible dog ownership, making sure that alongside all the joys of having a dog, owners recognise the responsibility they have to ensure their four-legged friend is a positive member of the community and is able to live a happy and healthy life.

Alongside this, the competition encourages an open dialogue on important dog welfare issues, as well as providing an opportunity for MPs to meet with experts to discuss all aspects of the canine world.

The Labour MP said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this year’s Westminster Dog of Year competition. As a dog lover it’s a real pleasure to have a four-legged Dogs Trust representative by my side for the event.”

MPs will also be calling for their supporters to vote for their canine companions in a bid to win the ‘paw-blic’ vote, with additional judging on the day by representatives from Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club, which will review the contestants on their heroic doggy deeds and winning personalities.

After votes have been cast, one lucky pooch will take home the ultimate parliamentary privilege of the ‘Westminster Dog of the Year 2019’ title.