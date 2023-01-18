The grants were distributed to 40 community groups across Yorkshire, with many charitable organisations, including youth clubs, food banks, community groups and schools, receiving support to help them with essential costs or equipment upgrades.

The three organisations set to benefit in our area are MYHospitals Charity, with £1,500 provided for a hot drinks machine for the cancer ward in Dewsbury Hospital; 8th Mirfield (St Mary’s) Scout Group receiving £1,714 for tents; and Gomersal and Cleckheaton FC Under 12s being provided with £1,000 for football kit and training equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James H Newman, OBE, the Provincial Grand Master of The Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said:

James H Newman, OBE, the Provincial Grand Master of The Province of Yorkshire West Riding

“With our end-of-year grants we are able to financially support 40 organisations, which are each integral to the local area in their own way, is something I am very proud of.

“Each year, we donate some £200,000 from this specific fund to good causes around the Province, with the money coming directly from our members, keen to help support the community they live and work in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The money each of these 40 recipients is receiving will help them continue the work they do in their own individual communities.”

The Province, which has around 5,000 members meets in some 180 Lodges and reaches from Sheffield in the south to Ripon in the north and Goole in the east to Bentham in the west.

Advertisement Hide Ad