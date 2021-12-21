Dewsbury Minster to receive £37,000 from Culture Recovery Fund

Rev Simon Cash, Team Rector at Dewsbury Minster

The funding will help the Minster stay open after a challenging couple of years due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

Rev Simon Cash, Team Rector at the Minster, said: "At Dewsbury Minster we are delighted to have been awarded a grant in the third round of the Cultural Recovery Fund.

"We have struggled to keep the Minster open since we began the recovery process, but with this grant we hope to be able to secure the future of our Refectory Café.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In particular, the grant will help towards staff costs and operating costs through to the end of March 2022.

"Without the support of the Cultural Recovery Fund we would struggle to keep the Minster open and would have been faced with some difficult decisions."