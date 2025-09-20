Dewsbury man achieves honorary 'Hafiz' title after overcoming dyslexia to memorise the entire Koran

A Dewsbury man has achieved another important milestone in his life - this time by learning to memorise the entire Koran off by heart.

Mohammad Hussain Patel, from Westtown, has done the unthinkable, and only a few weeks ago finished memorising the final pages of the Muslim holy book at the Mohaddis-E-Azam Mission - Madani Mosque based on Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury Moor.

Known fondly to family and friends as "Hussain", his infancy was full of health problems. Yet Hussain never gave up hope.

Hussain has had to put in a great deal of effort ever since starting a “Hafiz” or “Hifz” memorising course in 2011. The Koran has 114 chapters known as “Suras”. Altogether, the “Suras” make up 480 pages if printed in the Koran's common standard format.

Diagnosed as dyslexic, Mohammad Hussain Patel has achieved another milestone, completing his 'Hifz' study course after gaining a BSc degree in computing.

Hussain has been regularly memorising all the “Sura” verses throughout these past 14 years while making sure whatever he had learned in the previous chapters was not forgotten.

Hussain's achievement has been even more amazing because he is diagnosed as dyslexic.

Speaking to the Reporter Series about his dyslexia, Hussain said: “I had problems since my primary school years when it came to reading, spelling, writing and speaking verbally.

“I would stutter when trying to pronounce even the most basic simple words in English. The problem was the same whenever I tried to speak in my parents' Indian heritage Gujarati language.

“I was eventually placed into the category of a 'SEN' (special educational needs) pupil. Yet I did not get the ‘one to one’ support in the classrooms usually given to most schoolchildren in my situation.

“My family genuinely felt worried I would never get anywhere in life.”

Yet, with sheer determination, Hussain turned his life around after enrolling at the Waterfront Campus of Kirklees College in Huddersfield.

Hussain continued: “My tutors had noticed the signs and I got diagnosed as dyslexic at college. Support was then quickly put in place after the diagnosis so I could study for a level two diploma in information technology.

“This much needed ‘intervention’ support helped, and I passed the diploma with a 'distinction' grade in the summer of 2017.

“I then astonished everyone again five years later by graduating with a BSc degree in computing from Leeds Beckett University.

“But alongside the intervention help at college, I also had spiritual support at this time from some senior Sufi-Muslim scholars in India. Their pious characters gave me hope.”

Talking about what made him want to memorise the Koran, Hussain said: “Yes! My family did raise eyebrows when they found out I had decided to enrol on the Koranic 'Hifz' memorising course. I was still in further education - and still struggling at times with my dyslexia.

“But hearing the Koran's recitation was something that had always enthralled me. The holy book is an interesting scripture. Besides its religious texts, the Koran is a geography book, a natural history book, a medicine book, and a science book.

“I found the scientifically accurate verses on subjects like the water cycle and human embryo development fascinating.

“I had also heard about the research done by qualified psychologists proving most of the Koran’s verses are therapeutic and, when pronounced properly in the Arabic-Tajwid language, can slowly cure various mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and hypertension.

“I was born a sickly anaemic child with a severe iron deficiency and serious growth problems. I had a weak slim body. I was therefore already used to getting bullied at school.

“I knew too well what it was like to be an unhappy kid standing alone in the playground with depressing thoughts. I had no confidence in myself.

“So, there were numerous reasons why I wanted to memorise the Koran.”

Explaining about the memorising techniques, Hussain said: “The ‘Hifz’ course was intense work. Yet I enjoyed getting out of bed at dawn around 4am in the morning to read the holy book for nearly two hours. The brain cells are always ‘fresh’ and relaxed after a good night’s sleep.

“The hours after dawn are the best time to repeat a few verses over and over again. I never found the repetition boring. To me, the whole experience was highly soothing. Repeatedly reciting the verses made me feel closer to the Lord.

“I was also lucky to have a brilliant Maddrassah teacher called Imam Hafiz Daud Ahmad, who guided me throughout the course.

“As part of my 'Sabaqi' lesson routine, I would read a selection of the memorised pages to him every morning in the Arabic language – without of course looking at the verses.

“Imam Daud would then help correct any minor mistakes until he felt satisfied everything was perfect. He made sure I pronounced the words correctly. He also checked I had not forgotten whatever I had learned.”

Hussain finished by saying: “Memorising the Koran’s verses also helped sharpen my memory whilst revising for my college exams. I found the exam revision notes much easier to remember!”

As unbelievable as it seems, the honorary title 'Hafiz' is given to anyone in the Muslim faith who like Hussain has put in the effort to memorise the whole Koran in Arabic.

Hussain will in due course attend a special “Dastar-Bandi” ceremony. The ceremony will be watched by his proud parents and close relatives.

A customary white turban shall be wrapped around his head. He will then have the title “Hafiz” conferred on him.