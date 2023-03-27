The project, 'Sharing Stories, Standing Strong’, is part of an ongoing project run by Kirklees Libraries in conjunction with Lawrence Batley Theatre and The Arts Council.

Workshops aim to bring creative opportunities to the community through workshops and performances, while at the same time promoting and strengthening cultural links between the theatre, libraries, and local artists.

The project involves a multi-disciplinary team of Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre artists creating new artwork inspired by local stories with library users from areas such as Batley, Dewsbury, and Ravensthorpe.

The project aims to improve health and tackle isolation following the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the project, local visual artist, Rachael Gorton - who has a background in community arts projects - is currently working at Dewsbury Library every Wednesday.

Rachael said: ‘It is an honour to be working with the library in Dewsbury, its staff and service users on this creative arts project.

“It’s all about getting people together through art, whilst sharing their stories and experiences.

“The main focus was bringing communities back together after Covid-19. There is still a requirement for this kind of community building.

Rachael Gorton hosts the workshops at Dewsbury Library every Wednesday.

“It’s great to see people sit and chat whilst being creative and we would love to build up more of an audience.

“Sometimes people are scared to come to an art session because they think they have to have a special skill, but absolutely everybody can have a go - there is no experience required.

“It is just a really nice space where people can informally chat and create with no judgement. It is a very friendly and supportive group.”

When completed, the artwork will go on display on May 16 at Batley Lawrence Theater, as a “celebration of the art and the stories”.

The workshops take place at Dewsbury Library on Railway Street.

Up-coming workshops with Rachael at Dewsbury Library on Railway Street include:

March 29 - Zentangle: Relax, doodle and create workshop: 10.30am to 12.30pm.

April 5 - Experimental painting tools drop-in (family friendly): 10.00am to 15.30pm.

April 12 - Art with nature drop-in (family friendly): 10.00am to 15.30am.

April 19 - Explore colour in art workshop: 10.30am to 12.30pm.

April 26 - Acrylic painting demonstration and drop-in: 10.00am to 16.00pm

Following a morning workshop, Rachael will be in the space, usually creating new paintings inspired by the local area and community. Visitors are welcome to call by,chat and take part in a more self-directed art activity.

Activity suggestions related to workshops are also available in the library between sessions for visitors to explore at their leisure.

