Educating Yorkshire’s Musharaf Asgahar is the inspiration for a new musical set to tour the country.

Mushy - Lyrically Speaking is based on Dewsbury lad Mushy’s battle to find his voice despite a debilitating stammer.

Presented by Rifco Theatre Company, the show is being performed at several theatres including Leeds Playhouse between Tuesday, October 8 and Saturday, October 12.