Dewsbury jiu jitsu squad set to attempt world record for Children in Need

Steven Scaddan, head coach of Revolution Martial Arts in Dewsbury and member of Team GB Sports jiu jitsu squad, along with 20 team members and other martial artists from around the country, will be coming together in an attempt to break the longest jiu jitsu class record - more than 24 hours.

The world record for the longest jiu jitsu class record outlines that the class must take place at a single venue, be attempted by an individual instructor and a minimum class of ten people.

The record will be measured in hours, minutes and seconds

The jiu jitsu team are preparing for the challenge.

Revolution Martial Arts, which is a family-run academy, has been involved in a number of charity events since its establishment in 2016.

However, this world record attempt, for the world's longest jiu jitsu class, is the largest charity event it has ever attempted.

Steve, who achieved gold in the National Championships and fourth in the World Championships freestyle jiu jitsu competitions in the USA, will be instructing the world record on October 8 at Revolution Martial Arts in Dewsbury.

Steve said: “We are keen to show our younger generation of sports athletes that nothing is impossible when you put your mind to it and encourage them to support a great charity like Children in Need.

The world record attempt will take place at Revolution Martial Arts in Dewsbury.

“The team that will be attempting to break the world record are now all in training as they will need to be in top shape and be able to focus for over 24 hours.”

Traditional jiu jitsu is a form of martial arts which involves close combat and the manipulation of the opponent’s force to use it against themself rather than exerting force in response.

All funds will be donated to Children in Need, which supports more than 2,500 local charities and projects that help children and young people in communities right across the UK.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/revolutionmartialartsacademy?newPage=Tru&fbclid=IwAR

The record attempt will take place at Revolution Martial Arts Academy in Dewsbury on Saturday, October 8, starting at 9am and is expected to last longer than 24 hours.