Dewsbury Irish National Club to host special event in honour of its most famous member

Dewsbury Irish National Club is preparing an event in honour of its most famous member, the late Sgt John William Ormsby VC.

A framed photograph of Sgt Ormsby hangs behind the bar of the club, and now it will be joined by framed replicas of his other medals, including the Victoria Cross and Military Medal.

They are being presented to the club by his grandson, Mr John W Ormsby, who was named after his grandfather.

Members of the British Legion will be in attendance and hopefully representatives from Sgt Ormsby’s old regiment, the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.

John W Ormsby was named after his grandfather, the late Sgt John William Ormsby VC. Here he is pictured wearing his grandfather's medals when he presented a wreath at the Cenotaph

The event on Sunday, July 21 starts at 3pm. The presentation of the replica medals will take place at 4pm. All are welcome.

Sgt Ormsby, a professional soldier, was also presented with the 1914 Star Great War Medal, the Victory Medal, the Defence Medal (1939-45) and the Coronation Medal 1937.

Replicas of these will also be on display along with the Victoria Cross and Military Medal.

Sgt Ormsby, who survived WWI, died in 1952 aged 71, and some years later his family presented his VC medal to the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry Museum.

The picture of Sgt Ormsby which hangs behind the bar at the club

Every year, his grandson, John William, proudly wears replicas of his grandfather’s medals at the Remembrance Day Parade.

“After the service I often take them back to the club and members always show a great interest in them,” said Mr Ormsby.

“This year, I decided I would like to present them to the club so they can be on permanent display.

“I know my grandad would have approved because he was a lifelong member of the club, as I am.”