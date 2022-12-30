We start our special New Year series with Dewsbury and Mirfield MP Mark Eastwood, who outlines his vision for the town next year.

Mr Eastwood said: “Whilst in 2022 we saw our country open up in earnest, businesses reopening and events returning, this year has been challenging for many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rising cost of living has affected every household, and my team and I have worked hard to support those affected by the increase in energy costs.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.

“The introduction of the Energy Price Guarantee, Cost of Living Payments and the Energy Bill Discount, and the return of the Triple Lock has provided support to many, especially the most vulnerable in society.

“Moving into next year the focus rightly should remain on providing economic stability and driving down inflation improving the lives of many across my constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Further afield, President Putin has unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by land, sea, and air. This was a premeditated and unprovoked attack, barbaric in execution, on a sovereign democratic state.

“The Homes for Ukraine Scheme has showcased the generosity of the British public, including people in my constituency, in welcoming those fleeing the violence and destruction, into their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I, alongside many others, hope for peace to return to Ukraine and its people in 2023.

“More locally, with Government funding secured for the regeneration of Dewsbury Town Centre, my hope is to see spades in the ground in the New Year. Beginning a large-scale transformation of the town centre, including a new Dewsbury Market, Town Park, refurbished arcade and the regeneration of Daisy Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Continuing my work with the Environment Agency, on the impact flooding has across Mirfield, I hope to see progress made in securing flood defence funding, to ensure businesses are adequately protected.

“As in 2022, I look forward to getting out and about across my constituency throughout the year, visiting businesses, individuals, community groups and charitable organisations and ensuring the constituents of Dewsbury and Mirfield are represented in Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad