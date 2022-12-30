We continue our special New Year series with Dewsbury South councillor Jackie Ramsey, who outlines her vision for the town next year.

Coun Ramsay, said: “There’s an old joke.

“Different ambassadors are rung by a reporter and asked what they want for Christmas.

Dewsbury South councillor, Jackie Ramsey

“When printed the article reveals; the British ambassador, having not wanted to appear greedy, asked for ‘a box of chocolates’; the French ambassador, wants ‘peace and goodwill to all men’; and the Chinese ambassador, wished for ‘an end to world hunger’.

“It's all about context and with that in mind, the thing I believe that will benefit the citizens of Dewsbury most, is a Labour Government in 2023.

“This would give us hope that we will get out of the mess we are currently in and that issues will be tackled and turned around.

“We’ll then be on track to get functioning public services, run by staff who feel valued and are well trained, access to good quality jobs, a good public transport network, with safe, affordable, reliable services, access to good quality affordable housing, etc.

“Closer to home we know Dewsbury needs investment, but more fundamentally it needs to revive the kind of ‘community spirit’ that was starting to appear at the switching on of the Christmas lights, with all segments of our community coming together.

“I believe we all want the same things. We want to feel safe and happy and to achieve this there is a role for the government, a role for the council, but most of all there is a role for us.

