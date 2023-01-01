We continue our special New Year series with Mike Mawson, the heritage link worker at The Arcade Group, who outlines his visions for the town and the historic Dewsbury Arcade over the next 12 months.

Mr Mawson said: “The coming year promises to be an exciting time for everyone working on the plans to restore and reopen The Arcade.

“In February Kirklees Council will submit the final bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for additional funding towards the renovation costs.

Dewsbury Arcade.

“We will hopefully receive good news about this in early summer, and the building work should start in September. We can’t wait to see the contractors on site.

“It’s been a long process, and we empathise with people who are impatient to see some action. It will be thrilling to eventually see the restoration in progress over the following twelve months!

“Later in 2023 we will be commencing with our community share issue. We intend to offer shares to the people of Dewsbury so that they will play the decisive role in the running of The Arcade.

“All shareholders will have equal rights in contributing to the management of The Arcade, regardless of the number of shares they own.

“The shares won’t make anyone a millionaire though, as our intention is to manage The Arcade on a ‘not-for-profit’ basis and entirely in the wider interests of the people of Dewsbury.

“We hope to become the UK’s first community run shopping centre, which will be amazing!

“There will be lots of community activities taking place during the period of restoration too.

“We intend to work with all sections of the community to celebrate the proud history of The Arcade, as well as to promote its bright future: through community events, tours of The Arcade, exhibitions,working with local students, etc. Exciting times!”