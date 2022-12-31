We continue our special New Year series with Paul Ellis, the president of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, who outlines their visions for the town next year.

Mr Ellis said: “With New Year rapidly approaching I'm sure I'm not alone in keeping my fingers crossed and hoping for 2023 to be somewhat close to "normal" after two years of many of our personal plans thwarted and in Dewsbury's case the Town centre plans we all are hoping to move on.

“For many I hope for new beginnings, but I am not naive in thinking that there are still many difficult times and challenges ahead.

Paul Ellis, president of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade.

“I like to think I am a glass half full person who looks for positives in all situations but myself and my fellow colleagues in the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade can find times very testing.

“Businesses,shops and traders have never had such a stressful time and after speaking to many they feel a little more positive in moving forward but also are in total despair at what is happening, or should I say not happening in the Town Centre, mainly the lack of information coming from people who are delivering the project.

“I very much hope in the early New Year the traders will be informed of what is happening to the market. It has been nothing more than shambolic the lack of information being shared so many of our favourite long established stall holders we went to each Wednesday and Saturday have had enough and closed not to return.

“I wish the Chamber could enlighten them to what is happening alas we also for many months have received very minimal information, unlike the Arcade group who on their website newsletter keeps everyone updated - which is very much appreciated.

“Let us hope this issue will be sorted and more to what is to happen become more transparent.

“The Chamber is very supportive of the Blueprint and confident that Kirklees have an experienced team who have the ability to deliver. No doubt it will be over budget which will be no fault of theirs as it is expected over this 10 year project .

“Some of our hopes for this year is that we see the opening of the refurbished Dewsbury Arcade, also the new police headquarters in Halifax Road and work commence on the long overdue Dewsbury Market scheme.

“The Chambers hope for 2023 is that even though we appreciate many millions are to be spent on the Town centre over the years, much will be wasted if priority is not given so we can all feel safe and secure when we walk and shop in Dewsbury.

“For this reason so many no longer come into the town anymore or go down on the bus and quickly catch the next one back.

“This must be the urgent priority for our MP, all nine of its Councillors, Police and town centre officers; it is certainly top of the Chambers agenda and has been for a long time.”