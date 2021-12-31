Dewsbury in 2022: 'Let's make our high streets places we can all enjoy'

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood

We continue our special series of articles with Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood, who shares his vision for the town in the year ahead.

Mr Eastwood said: "I hope everyone has had an enjoyable Christmas, and I would like to send all Dewsbury and Mirfield Reporter readers my very best wishes for the new year.

"2022 promises to be another busy year.

"One of my key priorities has been working on a long-term plan to revive our markets and bring empty shops back into use so our high streets are places we can all enjoy.

"As a member of the Dewsbury Town Board, we have set out several projects, such as revitalising Dewsbury Market along with our Victorian arcade.

"I hope we can start to see some 'spades in the ground' in the coming year, which will help us create new opportunities and drive footfall and investment into the town centre.

"Following the success of my first Apprenticeships and Skills Fair at Pioneer House in September, I am looking forward to working with Kirklees College and even more employers to host further such events in 2022 to help everyone get the best opportunities they deserve.

"It is also vital that we have an education system that works for all our children.

"That is why I look forward to working with colleagues in Government to ensure all children with special educational needs and disabilities are given the support they need to achieve well at school, go on to college or university, and lead happy and fulfilling lives.

"Since the Storm Ciara flood last year, I have worked with Coun Martyn Bolt and residents to help the Environment Agency undertake a flood mitigation feasibility study.

"I am pleased that has now been done, and we now have flood mitigation schemes in development. At present, it is hoped that these schemes will commence as early as 2024.

"In the coming year, I will continue to work with all concerned to ensure that plans are brought to completion to ensure that Mirfield and Dewsbury are protected from future flooding.

"Looking ahead to the new year, I am also looking to undertake more first-hand experience with West Yorkshire Police as part of the Police Parliamentary Scheme, which last year gave me an insight into driver, public order and firearms training along with drill practice.

"Our local police do a fantastic job, and it is vital they have the powers and tools they need to protect themselves and the public.

"I look forward to supporting in Parliament the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which contains a large number of measures with the central aim of cutting crime and building safe communities.

"At the last election, I was elected on a manifesto to restore confidence in the criminal justice system, and this bill delivers that pledge made to my constituents.

"Finally, one of the most enjoyable parts of my job is getting out and about across the constituency to visit businesses, schools, charities and residents.

"I am eager to continue getting out and about throughout 2022, and my diary is already beginning to fill up.