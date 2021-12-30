Dewsbury in 2022: 'I hope our town will start to flourish again'

Coun Cathy Scott

We start our special series of articles with Coun Cathy Scott, Deputy Leader of Kirklees Council and a Dewsbury East councillor, who outlines her vision for the town next year.

She said: "As we welcome the New Year, I do hope that 2022 will see our town start to flourish again.

"Dewsbury has been hit hard by the pandemic - with the loss of loved ones and isolation we all have something in common.

"But proudest moments are the coming together of our communities to support each other. I want to personally thank everyone, including all the volunteers.

"The shift to work from home 'if you can' has seen our once bustling streets, shops and venues slowly closing their doors as the pandemic dictates.

"It’s been a tough year, full of challenges but the traders, shopkeepers and businesses have done their best to continue to provide services to us.

"The ever-changing playing field has not allowed us a chance to reflect on the positive changes we have made to our town and the investment as we go forward.

"The regeneration of our town centre is set to change Dewsbury - it is still the top priority.

"The Blueprint has allowed us to visualise the ambition for the town centre.

"Pedestrianisation of the town centre, a town park, a new upgraded market which will not only support our existing traders but also bring new investors to the town.

"I will continue to campaign for a heritage centre in Dewsbury - we must preserve our heritage and not allow it to be lost. Thank you for your continued support in this.

"I know for our town to flourish we must address the contentious issue, that being safety. People feeling safe in the town centre needs to remain a top priority.

"We need more police presence in the town centre during the day and on an evening. We will only be successful if our partner services support us.