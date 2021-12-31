Dewsbury in 2022: 'Everybody's number one priority is more police'

Paul Ellis, president of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade

Next in our special series, we feature Paul Ellis, president of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, who shares his vision for the town in the year ahead.

He said: "The last two years have been difficult for us all - some more than others - but we have all been in it together and sadly it appears it is far from ending.

"But we have to be positive as we move forward, something the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade has been doing throughout this terrible period and is determined to carry on doing.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Even during lockdown, we were busy helping members and fellow traders apply for furlough and we were grateful for the help we received from the local authority.

"Dewsbury town centre has been lucky over this dark period in having more new businesses open up than close over the last year, which is excellent news.

"Many of the new shop and business owners are local to the town and nearly all have invested their own money into these businesses.

"This proves that Dewsbury, despite all the knocks it gets, is a town worth investing in.

"Work has begun on The Arcade and soon work will be commencing internally on the new market to replace the the present one which was becoming rundown and neglected.

"Once the refurbishment is complete, visitors will see our famous market transformed into a flexible space for shopping and leisure both day and evenings.

"We in Dewsbury are very proud of the town's heritage and its beautiful architecture which we must preserve and nurture to the full.

"The chamber has welcomed the Dewsbury Blueprint launched two years ago but there have been setbacks due mainly to Covid and the fact that the fabric of most of these buildings have been neglected for so long.

"There is still much to be done in the town, and I believe that what most people in Dewsbury is calling for are more police officers, especially in the town centre on market days .

"Everyone will tell you that they believe the number one priority for Dewsbury is more police, something we have taken up with the police chiefs and Kirklees Council time and time again.

"You can see when you walk round the town why people feel insecure and sometimes unnerved when they see groups congregating in the town, drinking alcohol.

"We are constantly being promised that something will been done about it but nothing has been done and this simply not good enough.

"This has to be the police and Kirklees Council's priority in 2022. The Chamber's wish is less talking about it and more action in sorting it.

"The year 2022 could be make or break for some traders and businesses who are still desperate for help, whether it be reduced business rates and VAT, or extension of furlough.

"The Chamber hopes soon with our nine Dewsbury councillors and centre officers, to have a grown up discussion over the town's car parking and parking charges.

"We have found over the last year that local councillors have been very amenable towards our suggestions, I just wish I could say the same for the council officials.

"But the Chamber remains very optimistic about the future of Dewsbury.