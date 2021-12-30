Dewsbury in 2022: 'Control parking while making town attractive to visitors'

Bruce Bird, right, chairman of The Dewsbury Partnership, pictured with Paul Ellis, president of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade

We continue our special series of articles with Bruce Bird, chairman of The Dewsbury Partnership, who outlines his vision for the town over the next 12 months.

He said: "2021 was a breakthrough year for Dewsbury when the Government's decision to include Dewsbury in their list of 101 towns to receive investment from the Towns Fund.

"Suddenly it was possible for the council to release money from their capital budget to match the Government spend in order to deliver much of the council's investment wishlist contained in the Dewsbury Blueprint.

"As a community representative on the Town Board supervising the Towns Fund projects, we would all love to get on and start spending the money as soon as our bid was approved in June.

"It is a frustrating but necessary part of the process that we now have to submit a business case for each of the nine projects demonstrating that they meet Treasury targets for value for money. This will take us into next year before we finally get the green light for projects to get started.

"In the meantime we have to keep the community informed about developments so that the enthusiasm does not evaporate and I would like to see the Town Board doing more to communicate better.

"Both the market and The Arcade developments are being fast tracked as the priority projects but it's disappointing to see The Arcade already running into a cost overrun and delay.

"Advice from members of the board with relevant experience on bringing projects in on time and budget is currently being overruled by the council.

"It is to be hoped that better working arrangements can be developed as the board beds in and is able to contribute more effectively as intended by the Towns Fund.

"Next summer, Covid permitting, will be the first year that we will see outside seating in operation outside the new Emojies restaurant and the Black Bull pub next door. A far cry from the scaffolding and security fences we have been used to for years, and the cafe in Pioneer House will also be open to the public.

"We have a wide range of ethnic choices in our cafes and while there has been a lot of negativity about empty shops in the town there has been a surprising amount of take-up by yet more cafes and convenience stores. They might not be the shopping emporia that some would like to see but they do indicate a developing confidence in the town.

"The Arcade will be the town's opportunity to develop a unique location for niche retailers to attract visitors.

"The Safer Dewsbury multi-agency initiative launched by the council at the same time as the Blueprint in 2019 is the silent partner in the work to deal with anti-social behaviour in the town.

"An enormous amount of work is done by council officers out of sight of the public with a whole range of vulnerable people with complex problems and we can be pleased that there are now no homeless people on the streets of Dewsbury.

"It is my belief that the council should do more to publicise this work and offset the constant criticism that the council doesn't care and does nothing. Both of them are far from the truth.

"The development of an entertainment venue in the Market Hall, increased activity in The Arcade/Market Place area and the new Town Park all bode well for entertainment attracting more visitors into town.

"This must open the way for the council to re-open the contentious issue of car parking in Dewsbury where the council's current 'one size fits all' approach is quite contrary to the 'place based decision making' that they espouse.

"Dewsbury has unique issues to deal with to both control parking while also being attractive to visitors.