Dewsbury Hospital suspends visiting due to Covid numbers and norovirus outbreak

David Melia, director of nursing and quality at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Dewsbury and District Hospital, said: “Unfortunately, due to a number of Covid positive patients in various wards at Dewsbury and District Hospital, and an outbreak of norovirus, we are not currently allowing visitors to any wards other than ward nine.

"This is being reviewed on a day-by-day basis and restrictions will be lifted accordingly.

“We understand how difficult this can be for families and loved ones, but we need to do everything we can to protect those who are vulnerable, and to keep all of our patients, staff and visitors safe.

Dewsbury and District Hospital