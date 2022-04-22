Dewsbury Hospital suspends visiting due to Covid numbers and norovirus outbreak

Visitors are only being allowed on one ward at Dewsbury and District Hospital due to a high number of Covid positive patients and an outbreak of norovirus.

By Dominic Brown
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 12:16 pm

David Melia, director of nursing and quality at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Dewsbury and District Hospital, said: “Unfortunately, due to a number of Covid positive patients in various wards at Dewsbury and District Hospital, and an outbreak of norovirus, we are not currently allowing visitors to any wards other than ward nine.

"This is being reviewed on a day-by-day basis and restrictions will be lifted accordingly.

“We understand how difficult this can be for families and loved ones, but we need to do everything we can to protect those who are vulnerable, and to keep all of our patients, staff and visitors safe.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter

Dewsbury and District Hospital

"Further information regarding visiting is available on our website and social media channels, and we will notify the public once visiting restrictions have been lifted.”

DewsburyMid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS TrustDewsbury Hospital