Miller Homes has developments across the Yorkshire region and will provide its sales centres as drop off points for donations from residents and members of the public, to help support those children in the region who will spend Christmas in hospital this year.

Debbie Whittingham, Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “This is such a fantastic appeal and one which the Miller Homes Yorkshire team is pleased and proud to support.

“We know how trying times are but just a small donation could make such a difference to a child and their family, and this is why we wanted to help make it as easy as possible for people to get involved.”

Miller Homes Contracts Manager, Michael Ramsbottom, supports the toy appeal.

The appeal is delighted to accept gifts that are suitable from birth to teenagers, that are not unduly large or heavy, are priced under £15, are brand new and are donated to the collection points unwrapped.

Debbie said: “We appreciate the challenges that everyone is facing, however, the festive season is a good time to spread a little goodwill and cheer, especially to our young people who are facing their own personal health challenges.

“Just a small gift, book, soft toy, or game could make such a huge difference. Our teams will be ready and waiting to accept your kind donations for such a worthwhile charity.”

Donations can be made at the sales centres at Kings Park, Drighlighton; Langley Gate, York; Simpson Park, Harworth, Doncaster; The Woods at City Fields, Wakefield and Spring Wood Park, Bramhope.

Miller Homes has pledged its support to this year’s Christmas Toy Appeal by Yorkshire Children’s Trust - with gifts being donated to the region’s hospitals, including Dewsbury’s.

Gifts will be distributed to hospitals across the region including Dewsbury District Hospital, Calderdale Hospital, Pinderfields Hospital, Bradford, Airedale, Leeds General Infirmary (children's cancer ward), and children staying in Eckersley House.

More details about the appeal can be found by visiting yctrust.uk/donations/christmas-presents-appeal/ and Development Sales Centres are open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.

For Miller Homes development addresses please visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/yorkshire-and-the-surrounding-areas.aspx