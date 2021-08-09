Dewsbury Hospital Radio hopes to swap musical notes for the monetary variety

Rugby commentators Rob Farrar (left) and Martin Sharpe in the commentary box at Dewsbury Rams

Dewsbury’s HWD Hospital Radio’s team of volunteers will be at the Tetley’s Stadium on August 15, shaking their buckets as part of their fundraising efforts.

Station commentator Martin Sharpe said: “I’ve been commentating on rugby league matches now for almost 40 years and it’s a real pleasure to bring all the on-the-pitch moments.

“Our presenters give up their time voluntarily, but the station needs a regular flow of money to keep our equipment in good condition and pay for the licences we need to broadcast online.”

HWD Hospital Radio is a charity which serves patients and staff at Mid Yorkshire Trust hospitals.

But modern technology means that anyone with access to the internet can tune into what’s happening on air through its website, using a computer, smartphone or tablet.