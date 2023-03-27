News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
3 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
4 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
5 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
6 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Dewsbury History Group set to present ‘Acclaimed Women Of Yorkshire’ talk at town hall

Chairman of the history group, Stuart Hartley, will be hosting a talk on the acclaimed women of Yorkshire later this week.

By Jessica Barton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Included in Stuart’s talk will be four women from Dewsbury, the late Baroness Betty Boothroyd, channel swimmer Eileen Fenton, Dianne Thompson, the first chief executive of Camelot Lottery, and Hannah Butcher from Thornhill who captained Leeds Rhinos.

Film slides of all these four women will be shown during the talk, including those of Eileen Fenton's street party in Thornhill Lees when she returned home from her swim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other Yorkshire women to be featured in the talk will include swimmer Anita Lonsborough from Huddersfield, Katherine Kelly from Wakefield, Amanda Owen, from Almondbury, and many more.

The talk will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Thursday (March 30).
The talk will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Thursday (March 30).
The talk will take place at Dewsbury Town Hall on Thursday (March 30).
Most Popular

Stuart is also working on a new talk called 'Made in Yorkshire' which is set to include Castleford's Kipling Cakes, the largest confectionery factory in Europe, Double TWO shirts in Wakefield, UK Angloco in Batley and many more.

The Acclaimed Women of Yorkshire talk will take place in Dewsbury Town Hall’s council chamber on Thursday, March 30, from 7.30.pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Refreshments will be available from 7pm.

Admission is free for members, £3 for non-members.

Read More
King Charles III Coronation: Here’s how to start planning your celebrations