Dewsbury group's campaign against 'morally wrong' reusing graves plan gains momentum

More than 4,000 people have backed a Dewsbury group’s petition opposing plans to reuse graves across Kirklees.

The petition, set up by Christine Leeman – a trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery – was launched back in December in opposition to proposals from the Law Commission.

The plans could allow graves that are more than 75 years old to be reused across England and Wales in a bid to address a shortage of burial space.

The commission – an independent body that reviews the law in England and Wales – says the situation is worse in some urban areas, with grave reuse proposed as a “solution” with “sufficient safeguards” to be in place.

As well as increasing capacity, the commission says that reform would save cash and leave more land available for other purposes.

This has not gone down well in Kirklees, where over 4,600 have backed Ms Leeman’s petition, with some branding the proposals “morally wrong”, “disrespectful” and “disgusting”.

On the petition page, she says: “I and many other people have many family members who rest in Dewsbury cemetery.

"Some have been there for over 90 years.

"I, and many others, find it utterly disgraceful to think that our loved ones might be exhumed and their remains disturbed for someone else’s burial – all under the guise of land-saving.

“Graveyards and cemeteries aren’t mere plots of land; they are sacred spaces that bear witness to the lives of those that have passed. They shouldn’t be reutilised out of convenience.”

Ms Leeman is hoping to take the petition to Downing Street next month with fellow supporters.

The number of signatures has also reached the threshold for a full council debate, with the petition requesting that members vote on whether the cabinet would write to the Law Commission objecting to its proposals.

While Kirklees Council has been adamant there are no plans to reuse the borough’s graves, Ms Leeman fears this will not be the case if the law is changed.

Ultimately, she would like it to be against the law for any authority, whether it be a council, or the church, to exhume a person’s body with the sole intention of reusing that grave for a future burial.