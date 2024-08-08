Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the community will walk 50 miles through Batley, Birstall, Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton, Scholes, Brighouse and Ossett to raise money for Kirkwood Hospice in memory of a Dewsbury mum.

The charity walk will start at the Shepherd’s Boy pub in Dewsbury at 6.30am on Friday, August 9, and at the same time and place on Saturday, August 10, embarking on a different 25-mile route each day to bring the total miles covered to 50.

The distance has been chosen to commemorate Natalie Audsley, who passed away aged 45 and who was supported by the Kirkwood Hospice in the last few days of her life.

Natalie would have turned 50 this year, and her husband Jason and two sons – Elliott and Lucas – will be taking part in the walk this week.

The group outside the Shepherd's Boy pub in Dewsbury when they previously raised £10,500

Deborah Parr, family friend and one of the event organisers, said that it costs a lot of money to run the hospice and that “every contribution is very gratefully received”.

She added that she would like to thank the Shepherd’s Boy pub and Ossett Brewery for their support, as well as sportswear supplier Bernie Preece, who has facilitated the printing of specially designed t-shirts which will be given to the walkers.

Friday will see the group start from the Shepherd’s Boy pub in Dewsbury and go on to Batley, Birstall, Birkenshaw, Cleckheaton, Scholes, Brighouse, Bradley Roundabout, Huddersfield Town Football Club and Mirfield before returning to the Shepherd’s Boy pub to make a total of 25 miles. Two representatives from Kirkwood Hospice will join the group on the Friday.

Starting at the pub again on Saturday, the walkers will travel to Thornhill Lees, Ossett, Earlsheaton and back to the Shepherd’s Boy, before repeating the same route to make up another 25 miles, totalling 50 across the two days.

This will be the group’s fourth charity event in memory of Natalie, having raised more than £22,500 over the years.

Around six weeks after the walk, a presentation night will be held at the Shepherd’s Boy pub where the group will hold a raffle, live music and find out how much has been raised so they can present the final cheque to Kirkwood Hospice.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraiser can do so via the Shepherd’s Boy’s or Jason’s Just Giving pages.